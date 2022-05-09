SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mia Yim is back with Impact Wrestling, but has not signed a long-term contract with the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that Yim is under a six-month agreement with Impact that will keep her with the company through Bound For Glory in October. The report indicates that both Impact and Yim aren’t opposed to talking about a longer term deal down the road.

Yim returned to Impact Wrestling Saturday night at Under Siege. Yim confronted Deonna Purrazzo in the ring and got physical with her after she tried to attack from behind. Purrazzo lost her match to Taya Valkyrie.

Mia Yim is a former Impact Knockout Champion and was with the company prior to joining WWE. Yim wrestled in the WWE Mae Young Classic and was then signed to the NXT brand. She debuted on the WWE main roster as Reckoning with the Retribution stable, but the stable was quickly ended without much fanfare. Yim was released from her WWE contract in November of 2021.

