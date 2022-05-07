Mia Yim appears at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mia Yim returned to Impact Wrestling and confronted Deonna Purrazzo at the Under Siege event on Saturday night.

Purrazzo wrestled Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship and lost the match. After the bout, Purrazzo attacked Valkyrie, which prompted Yim to make her appearance. Yim stared Purrazzo down and Purrazzo left the ring. Purrazzo tried an attack on Yim, but Yim caught her and attacked back. Eventually, Purrazzo rolled out of the ring and escaped.

Mia Yim was released from the WWE on November 4 of the last year. She wrestled in the first two Mae Young Classic tournaments and then signed a contract with the company in 2018. Yim had matches in NXT with Shayna Baszler, Candice LeRae, and others.

In September of 2020, Yim joined the WWE main roster as part of the Retribution faction under the name Reckoning. She has various appearances on Raw, but nothing of significance. Yim is a former Impact Knockouts Champion. She worked for the company prior to her run in WWE.

There is no word on whether or not Yim has officially signed with Impact at this time.

