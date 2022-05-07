Jonah and Willie Mack announce departures from Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jonah and Willie Mack are both leaving Impact Wrestling.

Jonah finished up with Impact after facing PCO in a Monster’s Ball match on Impact TV this past Thursday. Jonah’s contract expired after the post-Rebellion TV tapings. He retweeted a Tweet on Twitter apparently confirming the news.

Jonah also wrote the folliowing statement on Twitter about his departure from Impact Wrestling. “There’s a wild chapter in the book of JONAH that is all about PCO … HE IS NOT HUMAN. IMPACT see ya down the road.”

Willie Mack took to social media to announce he has finished up with Impact as well after his contract expired. “After last nights Impact episode I am no longer with @ImpactWrestling,” wrote Mack. “My contract has expired and I decided to decline their new offer. So now I’m gonna be doing my thing on the independents. Hit up bookwilliemack@gmail.com if you want to see me in ya city or town. #MackMode.”Mack noted that he declined a new offer in his Tweet.