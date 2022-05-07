NJPW announces complete lineup for Capital Collision PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the completee lineup for their Capital Collision PPV on May 14.

The promotion announced the card was complete with the following matches added to the card.

The Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare & Aussie Open vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito & Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

Tom Lawlor & Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs & J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight vs. Fred Rosser & Tanga Loa & David Finlay & Yuya Uemura & Rocky Romero

Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

The entire show will air on PPV on Fite.tv with the following lineup: