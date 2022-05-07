FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews “Dirty” Dutch Mantel talking WWE writing, Memphis, WCW, Puerto Rico, Cena-Rock, more (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s Apr. 27, 2012 interview with “Dirty” Dutch Mantell, who has been almost everywhere and seen almost everything – be it wrestling in Memphis, managing in the WWF, commentating in WCW, booking in Puerto Rico and TNA, and many stops in between along the way. He tells stories and has opinions on a wide array of subjects in this interview. The first hour is the Livecast with live callers and email questions. The second hour is a one-on-one discussion with Dutch’s thoughts on how fans have changed over the decades, the WWF writing team approach, Cena-Rock, booking match finishes, the anti-Southern bias in pro wrestling, mandatory time off for wrestlers, and more.

