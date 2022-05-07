NJPW makes change to NJPW Strong schedule for upcoming episodes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW has made a change to the NJPW Strong schedule. Originally NJPW was going to air two hours of NJPW Strong tonight, but they have changed it to one hour.
The following matches will air tonight on NJPW Strong on NJPW World and on PPV on Fite.tv at 8p.m. Eastern:
- Alex Coughlin & Fred Rosser & DKC vs. Team Filthy (J.R. Kratos & Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) from Lonestar Shootout
- Blake Christian vs. Jonah from Lonestar Shootout
- Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman) vs. Bullet Club (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) from Lonestar Shootout
The next episode of NJPW Strong will now air on May 13 at 8p.m. Eastern and include the following matches that originally were going to air tonight:
- Jay White vs. Hikuleo from Mutiny
- Fred Rosser vs. WCWC (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) in a Handicap match from Mutiny
- Adrian Quest & Alex Coughlin & Rocky Romero vs. Team Filthy (Black Tiger & J.R. Kratos & Danny Limelight) from Mutiny
