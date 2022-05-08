FREE PODCAST 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-29-12) WWE Extreme Rules PPV Post-show including Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, plus Punk, Cody, Jericho, Ryback, Orton, Miz, Bellas (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back ten years to the April 29, 2012 episode featuring James Caldwell and Greg Parks. They discuss with live callers the entire Extreme Rules PPV from every angle, focusing on the Lesnar-Cena main event and outcome, plus where they go from here Monday night on Raw with the very important follow-up involving Lesnar and potentially Triple H.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO