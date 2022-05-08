VIP AUDIO 5/8 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including would Heyman have been better for TNA than Hogan & Bischoff, will Undertaker break character after he retires, Cena divorce, Raw review, more (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago last week. Details follow:

•The May 2, 2012 episode features a dedicated look at Dixie Carter’s interview with “Busted Open Radio” where she covers a variety of topics about TNA including claiming that Garett Bischoff is unfairly criticized and is as good as Magnus and Gunner. She also asserts that two or three more weekly shows would help PPV buys, plus she addresses Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, ratings, going live, leaving the Impact Zone, and more.

•The May 3, 2012 episode features a dedicated look at the WWE Q1 2012 financial report today including these subtopics: Vince McMahon speaks about the financial health of WWE, WWE reveals PPV buyrates for early 2012, analysis and perspective on various business categories, and more.

•The May 4, 2012 episode features the “Ask the Editor” format including these topics: Would Paul Heyman have been a better choice for TNA instead of Bischoff & Hogan for Dixie to pick to run things? Will Undertaker ever break character after he retires? Why do people make steroid assumptions about Rey’s suspension? Why did Bischoff do the angle on Impact in the portable toilet?

•The May 5, 2012 episode features a look at this week’s TNA Impact episode including a rant about Ric Flair and another rant about the Gut Check execution. Also, Roode vs. RVD hype including a giveaway of Hardy vs. RVD with 20 minutes notice. A list of what worked and didn’t work on this show.

•The May 6, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Hidden reason for Cena taking stiff beating from Lesnar? Why does WWE fill so much time with replays and video recaps? Why does WWE exaggerate so much?

•The May 7, 2012 episode features analysis of tonight’s WWE Raw including the World Title match set, Paul Heyman returns to speak on Brock Lesnar’s behalf, Punk-Bryan hype, Cena explains why Laurinaitis not suspended and vows to kick his ass, Beth Phoenix continues to be horrible actress, and more.

•The May 8, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Hulk Hogan’s new house, Steve Austin’s new TV show, Raw ratings breakdown, Off-Air Raw happenings, Smackdown spoilers, Goldberg and Chris Jericho’s future, more.

