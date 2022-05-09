Cody Rhodes set to challenge for United States Championship on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes will challenge Theory for the WWE United States Championship on Monday Night Raw. WWE announced the news Monday afternoon on their social channels.

Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania rematch. Rhodes has said his ultimate goal in WWE is to be WWE Champion. This is his first title opportunity since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Theory defeated Finn Balor on Raw nearly a month ago to win the WWE United States Championship. Theory has been a protege of Mr. McMahon on television since debuting as a full-time main roster talent. At WrestleMania 38, Theory participated in the biggest match of his career against Pat McAfee with McMahon ringside. Theory lost the match, but helped McMahon secure a win over McAfee in an impromptu match. Theory would be the victim of a Stunner from Steve Austin, who walked out to help McAfee.

No other segments have been set in stone by WWE for Raw.

