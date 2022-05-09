FREE PODCAST 5/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (5-10-2017) Keller & Soucek talk Jericho’s self-assessment of latest run, Rock on Presidential aspirations, ROH, Impact, Shinsuke (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-10-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Andrew Soucek to discuss a wide array of topics on the Mid-Week Flagship edition including Chris Jericho’s self-assessment of his latest run in WWE and whether he engaged in his tendency to inflate his self-worth, reaction to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he might run for President of the United States, does Billy Corgan’s purchase of the NWA mean anything in 2017, reaction to Batista’s latest statements on his desire to return to WWE and whom he’d like to wrestle, potential major changes in how WWE reaches fans on television, the states of Impact wrestling pro and con, the potential impact on ROH of the Sinclair-Tribune deal, and more on pro wrestlers utilizing social media in a counter-productive way. Live callers mix into the conversation on several of the above topics.

