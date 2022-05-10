Tony Khan speaks on pivoting with Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says he may have overestimated on how much AEW fans would like the Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara act, but has course corrected with them.

In an interview with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City Podcast, Khan spoke in detail as to Conti’s development and the audience response to her and Guevara together.

“I thought since she (Tay Conti), has come into AEW, she’s had great matches,” Tony Khan said. “Obviously, her presentation has changed and changed and now it’s continued to evolve with Sammy. They’ve really found something special on and off screen, honestly. It’s great. I’m really happy for them. I was really happy for them, so maybe I misread how happy the fans would be for them, but I think I’ve course corrected that. You don’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole. I like Sammy and I like Tay. The fans like Sammy and the fans like Tay. I like Sammy and Tay together, the fans do not. That’s where we differentiate, so that is what I’ve come to accept.”

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are dating in real-life. They are now connected on television as well and embroiled in a feud with Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant.

Guevara is a multiple-time TNT Champion. Conti has had shots at the AEW Women’s World Championship, but has been unsuccessful in claiming gold with those opportunities.

