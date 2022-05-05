SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Presale tickets for the specialty AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling show, Forbidden Door, sold out in under one hour. WrestleTix is reporting that presale tickets for the event in Chicago are gone and only a limited supply are left for the public on-sale scheduled for Friday morning.

Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn't release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue. They did hold back some sections for the general public on-sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBa3impsIl — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 5, 2022

The Forbidden Door show was announced last week on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan appeared with New Japan President, Takami Ohbari, to reveal the news, but the segment was hijacked by Adam Cole and Jay White. Cole officially made the announcement and said the show would feature AEW’s best against the best of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

New Japan recently ran a sold out event in Chicago. On that card, Jon Moxley defeated Will Ospreay and Tomohiro Ishii beat Minoru Suzuki.

Matches for Forbidden Door have not been announced at this time, though IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada revealed in an interview last week that he would be a part of the event. The show takes place on June 26 and will stream live on PPV from the United Center. AEW has run the United Center one other time in its history — the AEW debut and pro wrestling return of C.M. Punk on the second episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

