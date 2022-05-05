SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Signing a contract with Tony Khan and AEW was a process for Samoa Joe. On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Joe detailed how his arrival in AEW came to be.

“It was a process,” Joe said of joining AEW. “I was fortunate enough that after my WWE release I was already engaged in some outside projects that were really cool. My agent and Tony got together and started brainstorming and going back and forth. Me and Tony got in touch and Tony has always been right in contact with me, doing his best to get to me whenever the opportunity arose. A couple discussions with Tony and a couple discussions between them (his agent and Tony) and it all worked out nice.”

I actually met Tony prior to AEW and everything, just backstage at a WWE show kinda hanging out. He’s just a very cool, quirky guy. He’s got a lot of ideas. I liken Tony to an overflowed balloon that all you got to do is just prick the skin and all the ideas and everything is gonna come flooding out. He’s a really high energy dude, seemed cool, and our talks since then have been very good. We get along well and have a lot of commonality.

Samoa Joe is a former ROH World Champion and the only three time NXT Champion in history. He was released from his WWE contract on January 6 of this year and officially debuted with AEW on the April 6 episode of Dynamite.

