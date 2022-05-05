AEW served with class action complaint

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has been served with a class action complaint for allegedly violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that the complaint says that AEW’s merchandise website, Shop AEW, is not accessible to individuals who are visually-impaired. The report indicates that the plaintiff who filed the complaint is looking to secure “declaratory relief, injunctive relief and compensatory damages—including statutory and punitive damages—against defendant named herein, and alleges based upon the personal knowledge of plaintiff, the investigation of counsel, and upon information and belief.” The plaintiff also wants to have a jury trial.

The alleged incident took place in April.

