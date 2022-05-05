NXT viewership increases with special Spring Breakin episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s special Spring Breakin episode of NXT 2.0 drew 661,000 viewers.

That’s an increase on the prior week’s 577,000 viewers. The key demo rating decreased from the prior week, moving from a 0.14 to a 0.13. The rating with men 18-49 and men 18-34 also decreased. Even though, the demo ratings dropped the 661,000 viewers mark a five week high for the brand on Tuesday nights.

Spring Breakin was anchored with Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship in the main event. Breakker defeated Gacy and was then attacked by masked henchmen after the match. Both men have been embroiled in a feud together since Gacy kidnapped Breakker’s father, Rick Steiner.

The show opened with a triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship. Cameron Grimes defended his title successfully against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa. Other matches on the show included Grayson Waller vs. Nathan Frazer in Frazer’s NXT 2.0 debut and a tag team match with Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons facing Lash Legend & Natalya. Frazer defeated Waller after interference from Andre Chase and the Chase University portion of the audience. Jade & Lyons defeated Legend & Natalya.

Spring Breakin also featured a sit-down encounter between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo. Both men were respectful of one another and cautiously agreed to let each group conduct their business. Later, Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma abducted D’Angelo’s right hand man.

