SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, chats with Deonna Purrazzo on a variety of different topics including her matches with Mickie James, what she looks for in the crowd to drive her performance, her creative input with Impact, being a part of an AEW Dynamite main event, and more.

Subscribe HERE to the new revamped and relaunched PWTorch YouTube channel for new, daily content.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan speaks on pivoting with Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara