EXCLUSIVE: Deonna Purrazzo talks wrestling Mickie James, balancing work in multiple promotions, and more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 10, 2022

ROH Women's World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, set for AEW debut
Deonna Purrazzo (photo ImpactWrestling.com)
PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, chats with Deonna Purrazzo on a variety of different topics including her matches with Mickie James, what she looks for in the crowd to drive her performance, her creative input with Impact, being a part of an AEW Dynamite main event, and more.

