VIP AUDIO 5/10 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani – Special Edition: Frank talks about in-person experience for WWE Smackdown at Nassau Coliseum (55 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a special edition of the show where Frank Peteani discusses his in-person experience with his family at WWE Smackdown from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. He talks about making the last-minute decision to go and the logistics of getting to the arena, issues with getting concessions, and then breaks down the show from an in-person perspective. He talks about what wasn’t seen on TV including Ricochet vs. Face, various videos, the ridiculously loud pyro, commentary in the arena, and the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins dark match and what took place afterwards. He discusses the oddness of Lacey Evans’s current situation, who got the best pop, and who was the most over.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

