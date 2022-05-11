SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new logo for Ring of Honor has been revealed.

Fightful is reporting that the company applied for a logo trademark on the new piece. The company applied to trademark “Ring of Honor.” Full details on the trademarks themselves provided by Fightful are below.

Mark For: RING OF HONOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events. The mark consists of the letters ROH inside of rectangular shape with points in the middle.

The logo may have color in it, but trademark applications can be filed without it included. Tony Khan purchased ROH from Sinclair Broadcast Group in March and announced the news on AEW Dynamite. The deal closed earlier this month.

Khan’s first ROH event as owner and booker was Supercard of Honor over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, TX. The event featured the return of Samoa Joe.

