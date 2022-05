SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike McMahon talks news of the week, including AEW being served a lawsuit, Tony Khan on his handling of Sammy and Tay, Forbidden Door’s tickets sell out, and whether AEW should be on a streaming service. Plus, listener emails and more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO