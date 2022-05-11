AEW set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday morning that AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for Grand Slam at some point in 2022.

Khan was interviewed on News12 Long Island ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the UBS Arena and confirmed that a 2022 event at Arthur Ashe Stadium was in the works.

AEW held Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in September of 2021. The show was headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega and main-evented by Britt Baker vs. Ruby Riott for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Danielson and Omega went to a 30 minute draw and Baker defeated Riott to retain her Women’s World Championship.

Dynamite this week features Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood in a Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal match, Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship, and more.

