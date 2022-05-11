Thunder Rosa talk diversity of AEW locker room and Serena Deeb

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thunder Rosa says that her match with Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing will prove a lot of things to a lot of people.

In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Rosa spoke in detail about her history with Deeb and what the upcoming match at Double or Nothing means for her.

“For me, it is very important that she (Serena Deeb) understands, because I feel like in the last, I will say seven months, her transition and her development as the professor of professional wrestling has started, right? I feel that she needs to understand that I’m a different animal right now,” Rosa said. “In May 2022, that I am not the same person she faced two years ago during COVID when she took the NWA championship away from me. That I’m not the same person in October 2020. When she faced me again, that was the last time we were in the ring together. That I have become a more confident, a more…a better wrestler, and a better woman.



“And I think that this match is going to be so intense, because like I said on Wednesday, I drove to see her back and forth 16 hours just to see her wrestle because that, that…what she was doing eight years ago, that’s exactly what I envisioned myself doing in the ring,” Rosa said. “Being a technical wrestler. Being one of the best in the world. And now it’s a different story. But during Double or Nothing, this match is going to prove a lot of things for a lot of people. And especially, I personally feel like…we have an opportunity to show the world what a real women’s wrestler looks like.”

Rosa also spoke highly of the diversity in the AEW locker room.

“It’s a very diverse locker room,” Rosa said of AEW. “We have very, very young women in here. And then we have you know, some of the most experienced women in the business. I personally love working with Mercedes Martinez. She’s one that brings so much to the table. And anytime I have a question, like personal or professional, she’s always open to help anyone. I think like on Wednesdays a lot of us train with Dustin. We’re really trying to help each other. To like, elevate each other.”

Thunder Rosa is the AEW Women’s World Champion. She defeated Britt Baker to win the title at the St. Patricks Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in March. Rosa is scheduled to defend her title against Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing on May 29.

