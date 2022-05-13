SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t complaining about the recent busy schedule across multiple wrestling promotions.

In an exclusive interview with PWTorch, Purrazzo talked about how she balances the schedule and needs of different companies she’s working with.

“When I am home, I sleep,” Purrazzo said of handling her busy schedule. “It’s really the last three weeks that’s been insanely busy. I forgot what this felt like. You really can’t complain because we got to do nothing for so long. It’s been hectic and I just need three days to sleep, but I’m more than happy to be living this life right now.

“With Impact, it’s just a different venue every time,” Purrazzo said of her home base company compared to other promotions she works for. “It’s the same production people, the setup is generally the same, so it’s not as nerve racking going into that. I’ve done AAA quite a few times and it’s always interesting. I’ve never been to Monterrey. What is this gigantic baseball stadium look like and how is it going to feel when it’s full? And I was nervous. Then you go to AEW and luckily for me, a lot of people who work at AEW now I worked with when I was in Ring of Honor, I worked with in some capacity when I was in NXT, so there wasn’t a lot of nervousness for me in terms of walking into the building and what that looked like because I knew that, obviously my best friend, Britt Baker, is there, so I’m good. At the same time, I know a lot of these people.”

Purrazzo said that working on live television in the AEW environment was the most nerve racking part of her main event appearance there. She wrestled Mercedes Martinez for the Undisputed ROH Women’s World Championship.

” I haven’t done live television since I was in NXT,” Purrazzo said. In Impact we tape out PPV’s and app specials live, but we don’t do live TV with commercial breaks and picture in picture all that often. That was the most nerve racking thing for me. Time really matters.”

Deonna Purrazzo will wrestled for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary in a Queen of the Mountain Match. She’ll compete against Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim, and Tasha Steelz.

Slammiversary airs live on PPV on June 19. Check out the full interview with Purrazzo here. Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel here.

