Slammiversary matches announced for this year's event

Impact Wrestling has officially announced multiple matches for this year’s Slammiversary PPV event.

In the main event, Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Championship against Eric Young. Also, the Impact Knockouts Championship will be on the line with Tasha Steelz defending against Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, Mia Yim, and Chelsea Green in a Queen of the Mountain Match.

Josh Alexander won the Impact World Championship from Moose at Rebellion in April. He’s a two-time world champion in Impact Wrestling, previously winning the title at Bound For Glory last year. Alexander lost the title seconds after winning it due to Moose cashing in a title opportunity.

This week on Impact TV, Eric Young won a Gauntlet for the Gold match against Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Eddie Edwards, Vincent, Steve Maclin, Shark Boy, Bhupinder Gujjar, Trey Miguel, Raj Singh, W. Morrissey, Shera, Johnny Swinger, Rhino, Heath, Black Taurus, Moose, Matthew Rehwoldt, and PCO.

On the show this week, Gail Kim announced the Queen of the Mountain Match. All the women in the match brawled on the show with Mia Yim making her first television appearance since returning to Impact at Under Siege.

This year’s Slammiversary event marks the 20th anniversary of Impact Wrestling. The event airs live on PPV on June 19.

