IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 12, 2022 (RECORDED)

NEWPORT, KY AT PROMOWEST PAVILION AT OVATION

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were in the ring to start the show. They said that there would be a Gauntlet for the Gold tonight to determine who would be the number one contender for the world title at Impact Slammiversary. They pitched to a video package featuring the contenders in the Gauntlet for the Gold match. Back in the ring, Hannifan and Rehwoldt were interrupted by Honor No More walking to the ring.

(1) KENNY KING (w/Honor No More) vs. CHRIS BEY (w/Bullet Club)

Maria Kanellis joined the commentary team at ringside. The winner of this match would advance to the Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary. Bey got the upper hand with an arm drag. They battled on the outside. Bey did a dive on King to the outside. Back in the ring, King gave Bey a spinebuster. They battled back and forth. King power slammed Bey and worked on his neck. King missed a leg drop.

Bey came back with kicks and chops. Bey clotheslined King from the top rope, followed by a cutter for a two count. King made a comeback and gave Bey a Tiger Driver for a two count. Maria encouraged King from the announce table. Bey kicked King. Bey missed a dropkick. Bey DDT’d King for a two count. Bey kicked King in the head.

Bey got a Sliced Bread on King. Maria took off the headsets and distracted Bey. King kicked Bey, who was on the top rope. King slammed Bey for the win.

WINNER: Kenny King in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good opener. Honor No More’s Impact winning streak continues.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown on camera and talked about Slammiversary.

-Alisha Edwards knocked on Gisele Shaw’s dressing room door to tell her it was time for their match. [c]

(2) THE INFLUENCE (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne)(c) vs. GISELE SHAW & ALICIA EDWARDS – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Alisha and Madison started the match. All four wrestlers fought in the ring, with Shaw and Alisha getting the best of it. The Influence regrouped on the outside. [c]

Shaw took Tenille to the mat. Alisha tagged in and fought both members of the Influence. The Influence gave Alisha a neckbreaker. The Influence kept the upper hand. Madison hit Shaw on the apron. Alisha made a comeback and made the tag to Shaw. Shaw went after both members of the Influence. Shaw gave Madison a DDT for a two count.

Alisha tagged back in. Alisha gave Alisha a flatliner but Tenille broke up the pin. Tenille attacked Alisha from behind to turn the tide. Shaw got knocked out, then the Influence did their finisher on Alisha. Tenille pinned Alisha for the win.

WINNERS: The Influence in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun basic tag team match. Shaw continues to impress in Impact.)

-Violent By Design promo. Eric Young talked about regaining the tag team titles next week from The Briscoes. He said he would win the Gauntlet for the Gold tonight and have the power and control. He vowed that VBD would have all the gold at Slammiversary. [c]

-Gail Kim stood in the ring. She received an enthusiastic response from the fans. She talked about the 20 year anniversary of Impact at Slammiversary and how the Knockouts are such a big part of that history. Gail said that there would be a Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary. The competitors will be Tasha Steelz, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo. Before Gail could announce the fifth wrestler, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted and walked to the ring.

Tasha took the mic and said that Gail would do anything to get the belt from Tasha. She asked if it was because Tasha beat the last of Gail’s generation, Mickie James, twice. Tasha Steelz announced Savannah Evans as the fifth competitor. Gail said all the competitors in the match were former Knockouts champions. She said the last competitor would actually be Mia Yim. Tasha was angry and said it was personal. Tasha and Evans surrounded Gail, then the lights went out.

Mia Yim and her entourage appeared on the stage. Mia walked to the ring and fought with Tasha. Evans attacked Mia from behind, but Mia fought them both. Deonna attacked Mia from behind. Tasha and Evans joined in. Taya Valkyrie and Jordynne Grace made the save. Mia gave Deonna a German Suplex. Taya threw Evans out of the ring. Grace gave Tasha a spinebuster. Taya, Grace, and Mia stood in the ring and shook hands. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann. He said that being in the Gauntlet in the Gold was a huge opportunity. He noted that he never got a rematch for the world title after he lost it. He said it wouldn’t be easy. He talked about Matt Cardona claiming the Digital Title was a world title. He told Cardona to watch his back. He said he was willing to fight all night long.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER & TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. JAY WHITE & EL PHANTASMO

White and Alexander started the match. ELP quickly tagged in. ELP and Alexander exchanged the advantage on the mat. White and Ishii faced off. They went back and forth and traded strikes. ELP ran in to help but got run over by Ishii. White gave Ishii a DDT. ELP attacked Alexander with punches on the outside.

White held Ishii so that ELP could give him a back scratch. White gave Ishii a back scratch as well. White choked Ishii. ELP did fancy moves on the ropes then gave Ishii another back scratch. Ishii fired up on White and ELP. White and ELP gave Ishii a double back scratch. White chopped Ishii. Ishii power slammed White.

Alexander made the hot tag and ran wild on Bullet Club. Alexander German suplexed ELP. Alexander put the ankle lock on ELP. Alexander gave White the C-4 Spike. ELP gave Alexander a crossbody block and a moonsault. Alexander backdropped ELP. Ishii gave ELP a German suplex. White tripped Ishii. Alexander tripped ELP. Ishii and Alexander double teamed ELP.

Ishii gave ELP the Basement Lariat. Ishii gave ELP a brainbuster and got the pin on ELP. [c]

WINNERS: Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun and unexpected match. The match was all-action with some fun moves.)

-The Briscoes gave an enthusiastic promo celebrating their tag team title win and the 20th anniversary of Impact. They talked about facing Violent By Design next week, but with Joe Doering this time. They predicted a win.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown at ringside and previewed the matches for next week:

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design

Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey

Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie & Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers

-Chris Sabin was the first wrestler in the ring for the Gauntlet for the Gold and he was followed by Alex Shelley, who drew number two. [c]

(4) GAUNTLET FOR THE GOLD

Two wrestlers would start and a new wrestler would come in every two minutes. The last wrestler in the ring after the eliminations would be the number one contender for the world title at Slammiversary. Sabin and Shelley started the match. Fans chanted “Motor City”. They traded the advantage back and forth. Eddie Edwards was next. The Guns attacked Eddie and double teamed him.

Eddie took them down, but the Guns made a comeback. Eddie fought back. Vincent was the fourth entrant. The Guns took out Eddie and double teamed Vincent. Steve Maclin was number five. Maclin gave the Guns backbreakers. Eddie and Vincent aligned with Maclin. Vincent gave Sabin a senton from the top rope.

Shark Boy was in at number six. He ran wild on Vincent, Eddie, and Maclin before behind overwhelmed. Fans chanted for Shark Boy. The Guns super kicked Vincent and double teamed Eddie. Shark Boy gave Eddie and Vincent a double stunner. [c]

Bhupinder Gujjar was next. During the break, Shark Boy was thrown out by Eddie. Trey Miguel got in the match and did a flip onto several wrestlers. Raj Singh got in the match during the break too. Gujjar eliminated Singh. Shera was next. He brawled with Gujjar. W. Morrissey was next and he choke slammed Maclin.

Morrissey gave Vincent a Black Hole Slam. Morrissey eliminated Shera and Vincent. Trey and Eddie fought. Eric Young was in next. He attacked Morrissey with the hockey mask and gave him a piledriver. Young eliminated Gujjar. Zicky Dice brought out Johnny Swinger on a tiny version of one of the old WrestleMania carts. Swinger was immediately thrown out by Young. [c]

Rhino entered next and saved Heath, who was now in the match. Eddie Edwards was thrown out. Eddie was shown throwing out Shelley during the break. Trey was eliminated by Maclin during the break as well. Black Taurus was now in the match and he battled Rhino. Moose was the next entrant. Moose eliminated Taurus and Rhino.

Heath tried to throw out Moose. Moose threw out Heath. Rich Swann entered next and brawled with Moose. Swann gave Moose a cutter. Matt Cardona’s music played, but Hannifan noted that he was on his honeymoon. Rehwoldt got up from the announce desk and threw out Swann. Rehwoldt attacked Sabin. PCO was the next wrestler in the match.

PCO attacked everyone. PCO threw out Rehwoldt, to the crowd’s delight. PCO and Morrissey fought. Maclin threw out PCO and Morrissey at the same time. The final four were Moose, Sabin, Young, and Maclin. The lights went out and Sami Callihan appeared. He attacked Moose and threw him out of the match. Maclin stomped Sabin.

Maclin and Young faced off. Maclin and Sabin battled on the apron. Sabin dropkicked Maclin to eliminate him. Young and Sabin were the final two and had to win by pinfall or submission. Young gave Sabin an elbow drop from the top rope and got a two count. The fans chanted for Sabin. Young clotheslined Sabin for another two count.

Sabin gave Young a tornado DDT. Sabin kicked Young. Young poked Sabin in the eye, followed by a piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 39:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A lengthy match that moved along at a good pace and there was actually intrigue about who would win since there was no obvious winner.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun show that moved really fast. The show did a good job of doing an early build to Slammiversary. Seeds were planted for several new feuds. The build to Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander could be really good.

