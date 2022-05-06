SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 5, 2022 (RECORDED)

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY AT MJN CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s show.

(1) W. MORRISSEY vs. BRIAN MYERS — Tables Match

After a few seconds of stalling, they finally traded punches. Morrissey got the best of it. Morrissey went outside and pulled out a table from under the ring, but Myers dove over the top rope on him. They brawled on the floor. Morrissey slammed Myers on the apron. The fans got behind Morrissey. Morrissey set up a table, but got attacked by Myers.

Morrissey tried to powerbomb Myers through the table, but Myers escaped. Myers suplexed Morrissey into the ring. Myers slapped Morrissey and taunted him. Morrissey caught Myers with a big boot. Morrissey went to chokeslam Myers, but Matt Cardona came out and distracted Morrissey. Myers and Cardona stomped Morrissey and suplexed him.

Morrissey made a comeback. Morrissey choke slammed Cardona and Myers at the same time. Chelsea Green tried to attack Morrissey, but she got caught. Cardona and Myers attacked Morrissey. Myers put a banner of himself on a table. All three attacked Morrissey. Morrissey escaped being choke slammed through the table. The Major Players got the upper hand again and set up a table.

Myers broke a table over the ring post by accident. Morrissey went after Cardona, who backed up the ramp. Cardona got attacked by Jordynne Grace. Morrissey and Grace beat up Cardona in the ring. Grace and Morrissey powerbombed and kicked Cardona through a table. Grace chased Chelsea to the back.

In the ring, Myers attacked Morrissey with part of a table. Morrissey gave Myers a sidewalk slam. Morrissey powerbombed Myers over the top rope through a table at ringside to win. Morrissey celebrated with the fans afterwards. [c]

WINNER: W. Morrissey in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match and an action packed way to start the show. The finish looked brutal.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann and Willie Mack. Mack talked about their upcoming match tonight against the Bullet Club. The Major Players interrupted. Cardona complained that Myers was hurt. Cardona and Swann argued. Swann told him to put his money where his mouth is.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show.

(2) ACE AUSTIN (c) vs. ROCKY ROMERO — Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match

Rocky got the upper hand with chops. Rocky dropkicked Ace. Ace tripped Rocky to the mat and taunted him. They traded punches and Rocky poked Ace in the eyes. Ace made a comeback with a flying knee. [c]

Ace kicked and chopped Rocky. Rocky did a dive on Ace on the floor. Ace kicked Rocky on the apron. Ace posed on the ropes while Rocky recovered. Rocky sent Ace over the top rope. Rocky gave Ace a rana from the apron. Back in the ring, Rocky gave Ace a tornado DDT. Rocky gave Ace a sliced bread for a two count.

Rocky missed a knee drop, but rebounded to put Ace in a single leg Boston Crab. Ace reached the ropes to break it. After trading punches, Ace kicked Rocky. Ace hit The Fold for the clean win.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 11:00.

After the match, Trey Miguel ran to the ring and brawled with Ace. Trey dropkicked Ace out of the ring. Trey took the mic and said he was getting his rematch at Under Siege. He vowed to leave as a two-time X Division Champion.

(D.L.’s Take: A solid first title defense for Ace to start his reign on a good note.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. Alexander said he was now the face of Impact and he had to defend against the best the world has to offer. He said he would be watching Tomohiro Ishii against Steve Maclin tonight. He said he would prove that he is the best wrestler on earth. [c]

-Another retro Coming Soon vignette. X-rays, lights, and images of Impact wrestlers including Eric Young and Moose were shown. The letters E, G, and V appeared then later in the video E, 5, G, 7, V, and 22 flashed. The promos are well done and intriguing. My guess on last week’s Impact Wrestling Podcast on the Torch VIP site is that this is Sami Callihan.

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. DAMARIS

Masha choked Damaris. Damaris punched Masha. Masha suplexed Damaris. Masha gave Damaris the Snow Plow for the win.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 1:00.

-Shera and Raj Singh promo. Raj said that he gave Bhupinder Gujjar his chance. He talked about what Shera is capable of. Shera told Bhupinder he is the lion of this jungle. [c]

-Briscoe Brothers promo. They warned Violent By Design that they had two days left as Impact Tag Team Champions. They vowed to win the belts at Under Siege. The video was interrupted by Violent By Design. Eric Young said they were champions and brothers by choice. He said the Briscoes were trying to take away their power and prestige. He said they would show the Briscoes that the world does belong to them.

(4) BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Chris Bey) vs. RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK

Swann and White started the match. They had an exchange of punches. Swann and Mack double teamed White. Swann kicked White. White dropped Swann neck-first on the ropes. Bey kicked Swann then punched him on the floor. White threw Swann out of the ring again and Bey attacked Swann.

Bey tagged in. White attacked Swann on the floor. White and Bey tagged in and out. Swann attacked Bey on the floor. White and Bey stopped Swann from making a tag. Swann suplexed White. Swann tried to tag, but White had knocked Mack to the floor. Swann finally made the tag. Mack ran wild on Bey. Mack clotheslined Bey and White at the same time.

Mack gave Bey a Samoan Drop. Swann splashed Bey. Mack got a two count on Bey. White DDT’d Mack. Mack suplexed Bey. White gave Mack a suplex. Bey gave Mack a cutter for the pin.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Jay White in 6:00.

After the match, Honor No More hit the ring and attacked everyone. The Good Brothers ran in and attacked Honor No More. The Bullet Club cleared the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: They packed a lot into six minutes. It was good to see Bey get the pin. The angle at the end was a good preview to the 5-on-5 match at Under Siege.)

-Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans were seen talking and walking backstage. They got trapped in a room. There were special effects as they tried to open doors and escape. Tasha and Savannah were separated. Rosemary and Havok appeared. Havok told Tasha she was hers at Under Siege. Tasha ran off as Havok and Rosemary laughed. [c]

-Deonna Purrazzo video package. She talked about facing Taya Valkyrie and said that last time we saw her, she was being carted off to jail with a broken arm. Taya talked about her history with the AAA title. Deonna said the champion makes the championship. Taya said if she hadn’t vacated the title, Deonna would have never won it. Taya said they are 1-1 and they will find out who the real champion is at Under Siege.

-Hannifan talked about Deonna losing the ROH Women’s Title last night on Dynamite.

(5) TOMOHIRO ISHII vs. STEVE MACLIN

Ishii and Maclin went nose to nose and traded punches. The fans cheered at the exchange. Ishii knocked Maclin to the mat with a shoulder block. Ishii power slammed Maclin, who rolled to the outside. [c]

Maclin gave Ishii a series of punches, then Ishii made a comeback. Maclin slammed Ishii to the mat. Maclin punched Ishii in the back and gave him a backbreaker. Fans chanted for Ishii. Ishii chopped Maclin. Maclin gave Ishii a back elbow and got a two count. Maclin put Ishii in a chin lock. Ishii put his foot on the rope to break the hold.

Maclin suplexed Ishii. Ishii made a comeback with forearms, but Maclin cut him off. Ishii suplexed Maclin. Ishii chopped Maclin. Maclin gave Ishii an Olympic Slam. Maclin put Ishii in a Boston Crab. Fans cheered for Ishii. Ishii made the ropes to break the hold. Ishii no-sold a clothesline, then gave Maclin a German suplex.

Maclin German suplexed Ishii, followed by a clothesline for a two count. Ishii gave Maclin a headbutt and a clothesline. Ishii gave Maclin a brainbuster for the pin.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A slow-paced but hard-hitting match. Evenly fought. Ishii continued his streak of big wins in Impact heading into the title match. Maclin had a good showing, but in storyline it’s a step back coming off his big win at Rebellion.)

-Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice were outside of Swinger’s Dungeon. Dice said he didn’t have a finisher. Swinger gave Dice a mouth gag. Two women appeared and went into the room. Dice was excited. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Under Siege:

Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

Violent By Design vs. The Briscoes

Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-A man knocked on the door to tell Jonah his match was next. A referee knocked on PCO’s door and PCO came out. Jonah attacked PCO from behind. Hannifan said they had been locked up with no food, light, or water. Jonah and PCO brawled outside and into the building. They brawled up the stairs and into the arena.

(6) PCO vs. JONAH — Monster’s Ball Match

PCO and Jonah emerged fighting on the stage and the fans cheered. They fought on the stage. Fans cheered for PCO and chanted “He’s not human”. They fought down the ramp with PCO getting the better of it. Jonah suplexed PCO on the ramp. [c]

PCO and Jonah fought in the ring with chairs. PCO gave Jonah a rana from the top rope onto the chairs. Jonah hit PCO with a sledgehammer. Jonah slammed PCO into the chairs. They traded punches. Jonah slammed PCO onto a ladder. Jonah set up a table outside. They brawled on the apron. PCO made a comeback and gave Jonah a DDT on a trash can.

PCO hit a dive on Jonah on the floor. PCO gave Jonah a drive-by on the apron and followed with a leg drop in the ring for a two count. PCO drove Jonah into the corner. Jonah threw PCO into a set of chairs and followed with a clothesline for a two count. PCO fired up. Fans chanted for PCO. Jonah brought in thumbtacks and powerbombed PCO into them. PCO kicked out of a pin attempt.

Jonah climbed to the top rope. PCO hit Jonah with a sledgehammer and Jonah fell from the ropes through a table on the floor. PCO rolled Jonah back into the ring. PCO gave Jonah a moonsault from the top rope and got the pin.

WINNER: PCO in 18:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was as crazy as I thought it would be. A brutal match and a big win for PCO, who is really popular with the Impact crowd.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The matches were given a decent amount of time and the in-ring action was good. The show was bookended with two wild matches. Morrissey continues to gain in popularity and his match with Myers was fun. Ishii, Ace, and the Bullet Club picked up victories heading into Under Siege. With only a two-week build, there hasn’t been much time to promote Under Siege, but it seems like it will be a good show.

