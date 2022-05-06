VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lynch on AEW’s Women’s Division, History of Supernatural Characters, Trio or Six-Man titles, Reigns, Miro, AEW title changes, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- A Cora Jade counterfeit trading card legal opinion
- Wouldn’t Tony Khan benefit from trusting his audience enough to slow down a little bit?
- Is it at all fair to defend Becky Lynch’s heel turn just because it compares favorably to Edge?
- What’s wrong with AEW calling their six-man titles “Trios Titles”?
- Have either Todd or Wade been approached about working for a wrestling company and how did or would they respond?
- AEW’s lack of giving background on Japanese wrestlers and the lack of clear face-heel dynamic.
- Was Becky Lynch’s criticsm of AEW’s Women’s Division fair?
- Does Tony Khan lack passion for women’s wrestling?
- Isn’t AEW usage of titles and booking of frequent title changes justifiable given circumstances?
- Are NXT wrestlers so unprepared for wrestling that WWE could eventually be liable for injuries?
- Would Keith Lee still be on the WWE roster if he kept his beard?
- History of supernatural characters in pro wrestling?
- How could WWE write off Drew McIntyre’s sword the way they wrote out Erik Rowan’s mystery pet?
- What if Dave Meltzer began reducing past star ratings rather than rating new matches higher than five stars?
- Did Todd make up any NXT names this week, and did Wade notice?
- When will fans turn on Roman Reigns again?
- Are you interested in the new AEW video game with Kenny Omega’s input?
- Could Miro be the Joker in the tournament, and would it hurt Samoa Joe too much to lose to him?
- Who else could the Joker in the Owen Tournament be?
