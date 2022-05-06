VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lynch on AEW’s Women’s Division, History of Supernatural Characters, Trio or Six-Man titles, Reigns, Miro, AEW title changes, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

A Cora Jade counterfeit trading card legal opinion

Wouldn’t Tony Khan benefit from trusting his audience enough to slow down a little bit?

Is it at all fair to defend Becky Lynch’s heel turn just because it compares favorably to Edge?

What’s wrong with AEW calling their six-man titles “Trios Titles”?

Have either Todd or Wade been approached about working for a wrestling company and how did or would they respond?

AEW’s lack of giving background on Japanese wrestlers and the lack of clear face-heel dynamic.

Was Becky Lynch’s criticsm of AEW’s Women’s Division fair?

Does Tony Khan lack passion for women’s wrestling?

Isn’t AEW usage of titles and booking of frequent title changes justifiable given circumstances?

Are NXT wrestlers so unprepared for wrestling that WWE could eventually be liable for injuries?

Would Keith Lee still be on the WWE roster if he kept his beard?

History of supernatural characters in pro wrestling?

How could WWE write off Drew McIntyre’s sword the way they wrote out Erik Rowan’s mystery pet?

What if Dave Meltzer began reducing past star ratings rather than rating new matches higher than five stars?

Did Todd make up any NXT names this week, and did Wade notice?

When will fans turn on Roman Reigns again?

Are you interested in the new AEW video game with Kenny Omega’s input?

Could Miro be the Joker in the tournament, and would it hurt Samoa Joe too much to lose to him?

Who else could the Joker in the Owen Tournament be?

