VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Lynch on AEW’s Women’s Division, History of Supernatural Characters, Trio or Six-Man titles, Reigns, Miro, AEW title changes, more (95 min.)

May 6, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

  • A Cora Jade counterfeit trading card legal opinion
  • Wouldn’t Tony Khan benefit from trusting his audience enough to slow down a little bit?
  • Is it at all fair to defend Becky Lynch’s heel turn just because it compares favorably to Edge?
  • What’s wrong with AEW calling their six-man titles “Trios Titles”?
  • Have either Todd or Wade been approached about working for a wrestling company and how did or would they respond?
  • AEW’s lack of giving background on Japanese wrestlers and the lack of clear face-heel dynamic.
  • Was Becky Lynch’s criticsm of AEW’s Women’s Division fair?
  • Does Tony Khan lack passion for women’s wrestling?
  • Isn’t AEW usage of titles and booking of frequent title changes justifiable given circumstances?
  • Are NXT wrestlers so unprepared for wrestling that WWE could eventually be liable for injuries?
  • Would Keith Lee still be on the WWE roster if he kept his beard?
  • History of supernatural characters in pro wrestling?
  • How could WWE write off Drew McIntyre’s sword the way they wrote out Erik Rowan’s mystery pet?
  • What if Dave Meltzer began reducing past star ratings rather than rating new matches higher than five stars?
  • Did Todd make up any NXT names this week, and did Wade notice?
  • When will fans turn on Roman Reigns again?
  • Are you interested in the new AEW video game with Kenny Omega’s input?
  • Could Miro be the Joker in the tournament, and would it hurt Samoa Joe too much to lose to him?
  • Who else could the Joker in the Owen Tournament be?

