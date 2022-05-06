News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): In-person disappointment at Dynamite in Baltimore, Backlash preview, reviews of Smackdown, NJPW Dontaku, TripleMania, Raw, UFC, Rampage, NXT Spring Breakin’ (124 min.)

May 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A disappointing in-person experience at AEW Dynamite in Baltimore
  • Rampage spoilers from Baltimore.
  • Reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, and Triplemania with a lot of AEW wrestlers
  • Review of NJPW Dontaku
  • Review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s strong UFC PPV line-up
  • Reviews of Raw and Smackdown.
  • A preview of WWE WrestleMania Backlash.
  • A review of NXT Spring Breakin’

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*