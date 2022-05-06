VIP AUDIO 5/5 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): In-person disappointment at Dynamite in Baltimore, Backlash preview, reviews of Smackdown, NJPW Dontaku, TripleMania, Raw, UFC, Rampage, NXT Spring Breakin’ (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A disappointing in-person experience at AEW Dynamite in Baltimore
- Rampage spoilers from Baltimore.
- Reviews of Dynamite, Rampage, and Triplemania with a lot of AEW wrestlers
- Review of NJPW Dontaku
- Review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s strong UFC PPV line-up
- Reviews of Raw and Smackdown.
- A preview of WWE WrestleMania Backlash.
- A review of NXT Spring Breakin’
