Candice LeRae no longer with WWE

Candice LeRae is reportedly gone from WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that LeRae’s contract with the company expired and was not renewed. She was moved to the alumni section of WWE.com as well.

LeRae joined WWE on the NXT brand in 2017. She participated in the first Mae Young Classic tournament and then officially signed a WWE contract in January of 2018. During her early NXT run, LaRae wrestled a who’s who of women’s talent including Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Io Shirai, Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and others.

In 2021, Candice LeRae and real-life husband, Johnny Gargano, formed The Way. Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell were brought in as part of the group who would feud with Dexter Lumis and others. LeRae is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and captained a team in the first-ever women’s War Games match.

The Fightful report indicates that LeRae and Gargano are on good terms with WWE despite both being out of contract. Gargano finished up earlier in the year and has yet to sign a contract with any wrestling company. LeRae and Gargano welcomed a baby boy to the world in February of this year.

