WWE announces summer tour schedule

WWE announced a 30 date live event summer 2022 tour schedule on Friday morning. Tickets for all announced show go on-sale to the public on May 13. The company noted that day will be the single largest ticket on-sale since WWE’s return to live touring and full crowds last year.

The full WWE 2022 summer event schedule is listed below.

– Friday, June 24: SmackDown® – Moody Center in Austin, Texas

– Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event® – Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas

– Saturday, June 25: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas

– Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner® – Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas

– Sunday, June 26: Sunday Stunner – Ector County Coliseum in Odessa, Texas

– Monday, June 27: Raw® – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas

– Friday, July 1: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix

– Sunday, July 3: Sunday Stunner – Tucson Arena in Tucson, Ariz.

-Monday, July 4: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

-Friday, July 8: SmackDown – Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas

-Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La.

-Saturday, July 9: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

-Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Reno Events Center in Reno, Nev.

-Sunday, July 10: Sunday Stunner – Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas

-Monday, July 11: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

-Friday, July 15: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

-Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

-Saturday, July 16: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

-Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

-Sunday, July 17: Sunday Stunner – FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

-Monday, July 18: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

-Friday, July 22: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston

-Saturday, July 23: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.

-Sunday, July 24: Sunday Stunner – Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, N.Y.

-Monday, July 25: Raw – Madison Square Garden in New York City

-Friday, July 29: SmackDown – State Farm Arena in Atlanta

-Monday, August 1: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

-Friday, August 19: SmackDown – Bell Centre in Montreal, QC

-Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Leon’s Centre in Kingston, ON

-Saturday, August 20: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

-Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Budweiser Gardens in London, ON

-Sunday, August 21: Sunday Stunner – Videotron Centre in Quebec City, QC

-Monday, August 22: Raw – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

