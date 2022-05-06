SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay is scheduled to make his GCW debut at the I Never Liked You show on June 19 in Providence. GCW announced the news on social media Friday morning.

*BREAKING* WILL OSPREAY makes his GCW Debut on June 19th in PROVIDENCE! Tix on Sale NOW:https://t.co/oxIYZe0O6p GCW presents

"I Never Liked You"

Sun 6/19 – 4PM

Fete Music Hall Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/En5YPgOMtv — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 6, 2022

Ospreay’s opponent was not revealed and this is his first-ever appearance for the company. Ospreay has been making the rounds in the United States recently. He appeared on the New Japan Windy City Riot show in a match against Jon Moxley. He also recently appeared for Warrior Wrestling in Chicago in a match against Blake Christian. He’s scheduled to wrestle Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Juice Robinson in a fatal four-way match for the IWGP United States Championship.

Ospreay is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and Junior Heavyweight Champion. He’s the leader of the United Empire faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

