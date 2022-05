SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage gather around the fire for a weekly all things chat about wrestling. Topics this week include Forbidden Door, ratings, a WrestleMania Backlash preview with predictions, and more.

