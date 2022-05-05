FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (5-2-2012) Keller & Powell discuss strange follow-up to Extreme Rules, Lesnar outburst backstage, live calls (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (5-2-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer emails focused primarily on the strange follow-up to Extreme Rules, the even stranger Over the Limit set-up, and a look at what games might be being played regarding Lesnar’s outburst backstage after the Cena match. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer more emails on Lesnar and various WWE topics, plus recent TNA news and Impact format changes.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO