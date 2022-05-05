FREE PODCAST 5/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss AAW’s Never Say Die featuring Yehi vs. Bennett, Manders vs. Young, Garvin vs. Alexander, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, a new era has dawned with “Wrestling Coast to Coast,” the newest addition to the PWTorch Dailycast family. Covering independent wrestling from across the 50 states, from Maine to California and all points in between, hosts Christopher Maitland and Justin McClelland endeavor to look at all the wacky, wild, weird, woeful, and wonderful happenings in the smallest nooks and crannies that make up our beloved sport. In the debut episode, we head to Chicago for AAW’s Never Say Die with Manders vs. Silas Young in a gory cage match, Fred Yehi vs. Mike Bennett in a tremendous technical affair, ill-fated drinks at the bar, and so much more. For VIP Listeners, we highlight a couple matches from Black Label Pro – Violence Is Forever vs. the Mane Event (but not the Mane Event we were expecting) and Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards in an unbelievable match. The fun is just beginning, so please join us!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO