WrestleMania 39 plans reportedly in place

Vince McMahon has top matches for WrestleMania 39 in place.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that McMahon has a plan for what the top matches at WrestleMania 39 will be and that they do not include Money in the Bank winners. WWE generated heavy speculation this week after Money in the Bank commercials aired with verbiage stating that the winner of Money in the Bank would wrestle in the main event at WrestleMania. The report indicates that sources inside WWE do not believe the Money in the Bank winner will receive anything other than the traditional championship match opportunity.

WrestleMania 39 will take place inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2. Matches for the event have not been announced, but various reports indicate that WWE is looking at The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as a potential blockbuster match for the show.

WWE originally slated WrestleMania 37 for Los Angles, but schedule changes due to the pandemic altered those plans. The WWE Money in the Bank event will be a stadium show this year. Cody Rhodes leads the marketing for the show that will stream live on Peacock from Las Vegas, NV inside Allegiant Stadium. Summerslam 2021 emanated from the same building and featured John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, the return of Becky Lynch, and the return of Brock Lesnar.

