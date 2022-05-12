Roman Reigns reportedly no longer schedule for Hell in a Cell event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will not be appearing at WWE’s Hell in a Cell PLE event in Chicago, Il on Sunday June 5.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Reigns is off the event and that is next championship defense is scheduled internally for the Money in the Bank event on July 2. Currently, Reigns is not scheduled for television events throughout July and August. The report does not indicate how or if WWE will write Reigns off TV.

Reigns signed a new WWE contract earlier this month. The new agreement includes a lighter schedule. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to earn that title. He’s held the Universal Championship for over 600 days prior to unifying the world titles with the WWE Championship.

