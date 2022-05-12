VIP AUDIO 5/11 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Martha Hart watching Cole-Dax, Darby-Hardy, Hayter-Storm tournament matches, MJF-Wardlow contract signing, Hangman-Punk confrontation, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Martha Hart watching the Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, Darby vs. Jeff Hardy, and Jamie Hayter-Toni Storm tournament matches, the MJF-Wardlow contract signing, a Hangman Page-C.M. Punk confrontation, a J.A.S. segment, and more.

