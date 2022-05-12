FREE PODCAST 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: On-site reports, Darby vs. Hardy, MJF-Wardlow, Punk-Hangman hype, Dax vs. Cole, callers (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net with live callers, emails, and two on-site correspondents discussing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Long Island, N.Y. including the Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy main event and whether the no rules stip and stunts was in the spirit of Owen Hart’s memory, the MJF-Wardlow contract signing segment, the C.M. Punk-Hangman Page hype, the incorporation of Long Island being AEW’s Bizarro World, and more including in-person perspective from two correspondents with some Rampage spoilers at the end.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO