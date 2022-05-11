SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, and Toni Storm each won their quarterfinal matches this week on AEW Dynamite and have advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

In the opening match Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood to advance in the men’s tournament. Cole and Harwood battle all around the ringside area and Cole used The Sharpshooter submission, a staple Hart move, to win the match. Later in the show, Storm defeated Jaime Hayter and in the main event, Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin.

And @JEFFHARDYBRAND counters the Coffin Drop into the victory! He advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament and will face @adamcolepro next Wednesday at #AEWDynamite on #WildCardWednesday! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wJCXQTnNll — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Allin and Hardy pulled out major spots in their match including a massive ladder spot with Allin connecting with a senton bomb off the ladder and into Hardy, who placed on steel chairs. Later, Hardy missed a Swanton Bomb on Allin and crashed into the steel steps because of it. In the end, Hardy countered the Coffin Drop from Allin with a pin to get the win.

Cole and Hardy will now collide in the semifinals of the men’s Owen Hart Tournament. In the women’s tournament, Toni Storm will face the winner of Britt Baker vs. a Joker opponent in the semifinals. There is a Joker participant in the men’s tournament as well. That individual is scheduled to face Samoa Joe in the quarterfinal round. Neither Joker participant have been revealed at this time.

