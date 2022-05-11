SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Various wrestling promoters have contacted Cesaro to book him for shows, but have not heard reasonable responses back from the former WWE star and in some instances have not heard a response at all.

Fightful Select is reporting that Cesaro currently has a high asking price for bookings and has priced himself out of potential spots on shows because of his asking rate. The report indicates that many promoters simply won’t be able to work with him until he brings down the asking price for his services and that in some instances have not heard a response from him regarding their inquiries.

Cesaro is a former United States Champion and multiple time Tag Team Champion in WWE. He signed with WWE 2011 and made his main roster debut in 2012. Cesaro saw success as a singles competitor and participated in matches with top talent including The Miz, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Sgt. Slaughter, and others. He also had a successful tag team run as part of The Bar with Sheamus. The duo wrestled The New Day, Hardy Boyz, The Shield, The Good Brothers, and others throughout their time together.

Cesaro unceremoniously left WWE in February of this year. WWE attempted to sign him to a new deal, but both sides were unable to come to terms.

