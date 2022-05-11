Juice Robinson talks new contract with New Japan and joining Bullet Club

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Juice Robinson has signed a new contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but said that he needed to be able to do things his way if he was going to stay.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Robinson spoke in detail on the choice to re-sign with New Japan and what the future holds for him in that company.

“I’m keeping the details private, but I’m here where I am supposed to be,” Robinson said of re-signing with New Japan. “I don’t want to work somewhere else. I was about to, and I was ready to, but I didn’t want to. New Japan is where I belong. If I was going to stay with New Japan, I needed to do it my way,” Robinson said of signing a new contract. “That’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to hear. I now have the license to do this the way I want. You’re about to see the real Juice. I’m not cast in a new role or playing a part. You’re about to see the truest version of myself, and I don’t give a fuck if people have a problem with it.”

Juice Robinson joined Bullet Club this month and will compete for the IWGP United States Championship at Capital Collision against Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay.

“I’m supremely confident that I’m going to win this match,” Robinson said. “I’m a two-time IWGP United States champion. It’s not like that’s a scrub title. Moxley’s had that belt. Kenny Omega’s had that belt. Cody Rhodes had that belt. Jay White had that belt. Tanahashi has that belt, at least for now. I’m shooting for my three-peat. When we step into the nation’s capital, you’re not going to see Day-One Juice or happy-to-be-here Juice. I’m not smiling just to be on a card at Korakuen Hall. I’m fucking coming for people.”

Capital Collision airs on Fite TV on May 13.

CATCH-UP: Ibushi airs out frustrations with NJPW management on Twitter, reveals text messages with member of talent relations