Hook taps out C.M. Punk after AEW Dynamite

C.M. Punk tapped out to Hook and his Redrum submission after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday night.

C.M. Punk and Danhausen had a confrontation in which Danhausen cursed Punk. Punk backed away from Danhausen and slid into the ring. There, he backed directly into Hook. Punk got on his knees and asked Hook for a handshake and he obliged. As Punk tried to walk away, Hook held onto his arm. He then pulled Punk back into him and connected with a T-Bone suplex. Right after, he applied the Redrum choke and Punk tapped out. The audience loudly chanted “you tapped out” after the fact. You can watch the full encounter below.

This week on Dynamite, Punk defeated Jon Silver and then had a face to face confrontation with “Hangman” Adam Page. Punk and Page will wrestle for the AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing PPV event on May 29.

Hook saved Danhausen from an attack on the show after Danhausen lost to Tony Nese in seconds. Nese attacked Danhausen after the match and the cold-hearted, handsome devil ran out and cleared the ring. Hook and Danhausen then shook hands as the audience cheered.

The Double or Nothing PPV event returns to Las Vegas this year. Other announced matches outside of Punk vs. Page include Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb or the AEW Women’s World Championship.

