FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Is AEW’s Long Island bit a distraction from what counts? Top developments from Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, NXT, UFC (151 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. They begin by asking whether the Long Island bit is just distracting from what’s important as AEW heads into Double or Nothing. Then full reviews of AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, WWE Monday Night Raw, NXT 2.0, and UFC.

There is also a bonus segment featuring part of this week’s Fix Mailbag including these topics:

Has the AEW Women’s Division overall helped or hurt the quality of the shows?

If Tony Khan could only sign Will Ospreay or Zack Sabre Jr., who would be the best choice?

Why are people into Hook? Where will he be in three years?

What is wrong with distraction finishes considering they’re been part of wrestling for decades?

