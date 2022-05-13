VIP AUDIO 5/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Would Ospreay or ZSJ be better fit with AEW? Why are people into Hook? Blackpool Combat Club, thin WWE roster, In Your House, AEW Women, MJF, Reigns, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Can WWE sue over MJF saying Big Cass’s catch phrase?

Is it the fault of the quality of the women wrestlers or AEW’s booking that their division isn’t stronger?

Has the AEW Women’s Division overall helped or hurt the quality of the shows?

If Tony Khan could only sign Will Ospreay or Zack Sabre Jr., who would be the best choice?

Why are people into Hook? Where will he be in three years?

What is wrong with distraction finishes considering they’re been part of wrestling for decades?

Why does Todd continue to “hate” HookHaussen?

Can Todd name the In Your House events in order?

Is Vince McMahon aware of how thin his roster really is at this point or is he just blissfully counting his cash?

Are you as fed up as I am with ROH Title belts being all over AEW TV shows?

Isn’t the Blackpool Combat Club a waste of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley?

What does AEW see in Wheeler Yuta?

Was Damian Priest’s interview this week better than most?

How will the Judgment Day faction eventually end?

Shouldn’t the qualifier matches in Owen Tournament just have been part of a 16-man, four-round tournament instead?

Is the Forbidden Door card in jeopardy following Kota Ibushi’s recent issues with New Japan management?

Would it hurt AEW more to lose MJF to WWE or would it hurt WWE more to lose Roman Reigns to Hollywood?

What’s the story with Roman Reigns having a more limited schedule now?

