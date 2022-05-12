MJF reportedly leaning toward not re-signing with AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF and AEW are reportedly headed toward a breakup.

Fightful Select is reporting that MJF remains frustrated with AEW. He and Tony Khan got into a heated discussion earlier this year after an MJF interview with Ariel Helwani and the relationship has not gotten better. The report indicates that MJF teasing going to WWE is not a character bit that he’s doing and that even though contract extension talks have been broached, he is leaning toward leaving AEW when his contract expires in 2024. The report also states that things could certainly change given that 2024 is far away.

MJF is currently embroiled in a feud with Wardlow and will face him at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas. Earlier this year, he had multiple matches with C.M. Punk, including a PPV Dog Collar Match. Punk won the match with Wardlow’s assistance.

MJF has been a staple AEW act since it’s inception in 2019. He’s feuded with multiple top stars in the company including Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Jungle Boy, and Jon Moxley. He has also been the leader of The Pinnacle faction, which included Wardlow and FTR at one time, and Shawn Spears. He has yet to win a championship title in AEW.

