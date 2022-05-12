News Ticker

VIDEO: PWTORCH FIRESIDE CHAT 5/12 – Chatting on Roman Reigns, Kota Ibushi news, Dynamite, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 12, 2022

This week's episode of Fireside Chat is up and live
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage chat on major wrestling topics of the week including Roman Reigns, AEW Dynamite, Kota Ibushi news, Cody’s progress, and more.

Click HERE to subscribe to the relaunched PWTorch YouTube channel and check out two new interviews with Deonna Purrazzo and Moose.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 5/11: Leaning into Long Island weirdness slows momentum on key stories

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*