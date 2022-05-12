FREE PODCAST 5/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss LVAC’s Bash at the Brewery featuring Avery Good’s final match, Williams vs. Nightengale, CB vs. Lee, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland present a very good episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast as they travel to Eaton, Pa. for LVAC’s Bash at the Brewery and the Avery Good retirement show, with two Avery Good matches. Plus, podcast favorite Willow Nightengale faces Tracy Williams and the World Famous CB takes on Myung Jae Lee. Also, Justin traveled to his own local indy – Xtreme Valley Wrestling – and is ready to tell you all about his adventures there. For VIP listeners, Coast to Coast heads south to Action Wrestling to check out Alex Shelley vs. Anthony Henry and AC Mack vs. Anthony Greene for the IWTV World Title.

