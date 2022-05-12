FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-9 & 5-12-2017) Wade talks with callers about Mahal’s push & Sami’s character, Rich & Bruce talk Nakamura & Balor & Cody (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is a double-header WKPWP Five Years Ago Flashback. First up is the WWE Smackdown Post-show episode from five years ago (5-9-2017) with PWTorch editor Wade Keller discussing Smackdown with callers right after the show concluded including Charlotte’s status as a face or a heel, Jinder Mahal’s credentials to be a top heel and potentially a new champion, Natalya’s upside as a possible champion, Sami Zayn’s new nervous character, and more. Also, talk about Money in the Bank being a Smackdown branded show and UFC’s poor job building its own stars who don’t create themselves contrasted with WWE’s clear attempt to push Shinsuke Nakamura as something special.

Then Bruce Mitchell & Rich Fann are joined by callers to discuss Cody Rhodes’s possible future in Ring of Honor, the awkwardness of WWE programming this week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor’s progress, and the fine art of taking a powder, running away, and stalling throughout the history of professional wrestling.

