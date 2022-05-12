NXT 2.0 reportedly set to return to the road

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT brand is heading back out on the road for live events.

Post Wrestling is reporting that that touring schedule has been put together and that NXT 2.0 will be starting live events beginning in June. The report indicates that the tour will strictly take place in Florida. No official announcements have been made by WWE at this time.

The brand has not been on the road for a full touring schedule since the pandemic began in March of 2020. Since then, the brand has undergone a massive amount of changes with the pivot to 2.0. Bruce Pritchard, Vince McMahon and other main roster WWE executives are at the helm of the brand now and new stars like Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and Mandy Rose have been positioned as top stars instead of NXT stalwarts like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and others.

This week on NXT 2.0, Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. In addition, Joe Gacy had harsh words about the future of Bron Breakker as NXT Champion. Breakker has been champion since winning the belt from Dolph Ziggler on the Raw after WrestleMania.

CATCH-UP: Roman Reigns reportedly no longer schedule for Hell in a Cell event