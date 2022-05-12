AEW Dynamite viewership, demo rating increase over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers this week, a slight increase over last week’s 833,000 viewers. The key adult 18-49 demo rating slightly increased as well, moving from a 0.32 to a 0.33. The male 18-34 demo rating slipped from a 0.27 rating to a 0.22 rating, but males 18-49 increased to a 0.46 from a 0.44 last week.

This week’s AEW Dynamite was anchored by Owen Hart Foundation tournament matches and the Double or Nothing contract signing between MJF and Wardlow, in which MJF promised to reveal the stipulations for their upcoming PPV bout.

The show kicked off with Adam Cole defeating Dax Harwood in a men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match. Cole and Harwood battled all around the ringside area. In the end, Cole used The Sharpshooter submission and forced Harwood to tap out.

Toni Storm advanced in the women’s Owen Hart by beating Jaime Hayter. She’ll take on the winner of Britt Baker vs. a mystery opponent.

In the main event, Hardy pinned Allin with a rollup counter of Allin’s coffin drop to advance in the men’s tournament. He’ll take on Adam Cole in the semifinals. Hardy and Allin broke out dangerous spots including Allin diving of a ladder out of the ring and onto Hardy. Hardy missed a Swanton Bomb and crashed into steel steps.

MJF played into the positive reaction of his Long Island hometown during the contract signing with Wardlow. It was a fun segment, but one in which fans booed Wardlow.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 5/11: Leaning into Long Island weirdness slows momentum on key stories