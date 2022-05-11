5/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, CM Punk vs. John Silver, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 11, 2022

ELMONT, NY AT UBS ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) ADAM COLE vs. DAX HARWOOD

The match started with a collar and elbow tie up between Dax Harwood and Adam Cole, the two men then traded wrist locks until Harwood took the match to the mat. Cole took offensive action in the corner and did his Bay Bay move, but Dax hit him with a hard chop in the middle. After a moment Harwood hit punches and then tried for a sharpshooter. Cole hit a kick and threw Dax into the ring post via a slide under the bottom rope. The action moved to the outside and Dax was tossed into the steel steps a number of times. [c]

Cole dominated throughout the break, Dax was slammed into the turnbuckle. The two men then traded forearm strikes, and Harwood hit two German Suplexes, Cole countered with the same. Harwood then hit a slingshot power bomb for a near fall on Cole. Adam Cole countered that with a snap brain buster for a two count of his own. Dax dodged a super kick and then hit a springboard move off the middle rope. Cole then hit a super kick and got a near fall, that Dax countered into a pinning attempt near fall of his own.

Cole tried for a Panama Sunrise, but Harwood stopped and tried for a Sharp Shooter once more. Harwood hit a piledriver, but Cole kicked out. Harwood then locked in the Sharp Shooter, but Dax let go selling his injured ribs. Harwood was sent outside and barely beat the count. Once he entered Cole locked in a Sharp Shooter and tapped out to the submission hold.

WINNER: Adam Cole

(Sage’s Analysis: An excellent match that was better than the main event of wrestlemania 12, I say that half joking. This match felt like an opening match in a longer term story. I am looking forward to an FTR and friends versus elite match in the future.)

-A video hyping the main event of Darby and Jeff Hardy was shown.

-The Impractical Jokers were shown in the crowd.

-Adam Page joined commentary for CM Punk’s match.

(2) CM PUNK vs. JOHN SILVER

A collar and elbow tie up started this match, much like the first. John Silver hit a shoulder tackle and got a two count cover on Punk. CM Punk, ran into the ring and hit an ax handle on Silver, but silver fought back until Punk hit a clothesline going into the break. [c]

Silver was in control during the break and then traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Silver countered a counter and hit kicks on a kneeling Punk and then a Brain Buster for a near fall for Silver. Silver then hit a DDT off of the middle rope, after a little slip. Punk finally got some offensive action and hit a head kick and a knee strike. Punk then hit a lariat followed by a running leg lariat. Punk then hit a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall win.

WINNER: CM Punk

(Sage’s Analysis: An odd match, Silver owned 90% of the offense. Then Punk just squashed him, post match stuff was ok, but it seems like both are leaning into bad tendencies with their character.)

-Adam Page went directly to the ring and went face to face with Punk. CM said that Page was taking things personal, he said this match wasn’t personal, it was all business. Punk said that he used to look in the mirror and ask if he is the good guy, now he asks if he is the champ. He said that Page would shake his hand conscious or unconscious at Double or Nothing.

-Tony Schiavone was with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker. Both talked about the Owen Hart tournament and how then would meet each other in the semi-finals.

(3) TONY NEESE vs. DANHAUSEN

Danhausen tried to curse Tony, Nese hit a running knee and pinned Danhausen.

WINNER: Tony Nese

-Post match Nese beat up Danhausen and Hook came out to make the save. Danhausen tried to shake Hooks hand and Hook did and walked out of the ring. [c]

-Wardlow was brought out and was booed by the Long Island crowd. Then a fake promo for an MJF/Wardlow dark side of the ring episode was shown.

The crowd cheered for MJF as his music hit and he walked out in an Islanders jersey. MJF said that he loves the crowd but unfortunately he has to talk to Wardlow. He compared their match to David & Goliath, where he was David obviously. MJF then started to get to the brass tax. But, he first wanted to give Wardlow an opportunity to talk. He asked the crowd to not boo Wardlow, with a wink. The crowd then booed Wardlow before he could speak, and MJF said he couldn’t hear and said that Wardlow wouldn’t speak.

MJF then went into conditions to earn a match. But, he did some Cody and 2024 reality talk, then talked about how many times he would whip Wardlow. The rules were this, MJF would whip him 10 times and then have a cage match with Shawn Spears, where MJF would be the guest ref. If he did both those he would get a match. MJF then said that we all know what happens if he wins, if he loses at DoN he will never be able to sign a contract with AEW. Wardlow tried to sign but needed the restraints off.

The wrist manacles were taken off and he signed the contract, Wardlow that is. Wardlow then beat up the security folk that were in the ring. He then took out Spears and only MJF was left, and he almost took a power bomb. But, Mark Sterling sacrificed himself and took a power bomb through the table at the hands of Wardlow. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This segment had a lot going on. Right after watching I didn’t love it, but thought it was effective. I do think MJF needs to do a feud where he does not have his opponent do trial to get to him. Also, any chance Wardlow loses and signs with ROH?)

-Samoa Joe said next week he would take on The Joker in next week’s Owen Hart Tournament opener.

(4) RICKY STARKS vs. JUNGLE BOY

The two men locked up and then grappled on the mat, with Ricky Starks slapping his way out of a hold. Jungle Boy hit a slam and then hit slaps of his own on Starks. Jungle Boy countered and hit a three jump on the ropes move going into the break. [c]

Jungle Boy dominated throughout the break, Starks got a counter just before the show returned. Starks had a leg lock around the waist of Jungle Boy, He was bale to work out and then countered a Starks shot in the corner. Jungle Boy hit a com backer lariat and then a kick from the apron. Jungle Boy went for a DDT, but Starks tried a vertical suplex. Jungle Boy countered that and finally hit the DDT for a two count on Starks.

Starks then got a backslide for a two count and then tried his finisher, but JB countered and hit a thrust kick for a near fall on Starks. Jungle Boy continued and Starks hit a spear to end his offensive flurry. Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap, Starks had to break the hold with the bottom rope. Stark then hit a neck breaker over the top rope and grabbed the FTW title.

Swerve Strickland came out and distracted then ref as JB got more than a three count. Starks then hit the RO Sham Beaux for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks

-Christian and Luchasaurus came out and looked to blame Swerve for the loss, Starks and Hobbs walked over to Swerve and Keith Lee came out to even the odds. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: The match was pretty slow to start, but finished really nicely. The match felt less like a title match and more to continue stories, which is ok. Jungle Boy seems just a tad too choreographed on some of his flashier moves, but that can be improved on.)